Road Accident Odisha: Engineering Student Dead, 5 Others Critical

Chhatrapur: In a tragic road accident in Odisha, one engineering student has lost his life and five others have been critically injured in Ganjam.

The car was en-route Bhubaneswar to Gopalpur. The six students of ITER Engineering College in Bhubaneswar had allegedly gone for a picnic.

They were returning to Bhubaneswar when their car rammed into a truck.

According to reports, one of them died on the spot and the rest of the five students have been critically injured.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The body deceased has been recovered by the Ganjam police.

Further investigation is underway.

