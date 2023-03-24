Road accident in Bolangir: 1 killed, 2 critical

Bolangir: In a tragic incident, one person has been killed and two others have been critically injured in a road accident in Bolangir on Friday.

According to reports, the people were returning after attending a wedding when the road accident took place.

The accident in Bolangir took place after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Deogaon in Patnagarh of Bolangir district.

The locals immediately rushed to the accident site to rescue the injured. However one person died on the spot while the two injured persons were shifted to the Burla and Bolangir Medical College and Hospital.

The police has reached the spot and further investigation in this matter is underway. The police has seized the body and has sent it for postmortem.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.