RI Of Odisha Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

By WCE 2
vigilance raid odisha
Representational image

Berhampur: The Revenue inspector (RI) of Bhismagiri under Digapahandi Tahasil in Ganjam district has been caught red handed by officers of Vigilance, Berhampur Division.

The officer has been identified as A. Srikanta Dora. He was caught while demanding and accepting illegal gratification ( bribe ) of Rs. 5,000 (Rs. Five thousand).

The bribe was being accepted from Subash Chandra Panda of Bhismagiri in order to demarcate a disputed land. The bribe money of Rs. 5000/- has been seized and recovered from the possession of accused RI Dora.

The residence of the accused at Gosaninuagam, Berhampur is being searched. In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance has  registered a case.

