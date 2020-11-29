covid death odisha
Remarkable Decrease In Covid Deaths In Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1734 on Sunday with four patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death detailed list is as follows: 

1.A 43-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 45-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 57-year-old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

4.A 56-year-old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from COPD, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

