Remarkable Decrease In Covid Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 1734 on Sunday with four patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 43-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 45-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 57-year-old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

4.A 56-year-old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from COPD, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.