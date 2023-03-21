Reliance Jio’s True 5G now available in Rayagada of Odisha

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Tuesday said that its True 5G services have gone live in 406 cities including Rayagada of Odisha, said reliable reports.

The company announced the launch of its True 5G services in 41 new cities in 16 states/union territories — Rayagada (Odisha), Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka).

Other cities include — Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala), Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra), Lunglei (Mizoram), Byasanagar, Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tonk (Rajasthan), Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu) and Kumarghat (Tripura).

“Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us,” a company spokesperson said.

Starting Tuesday, Jio users in these 41 cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Akash Ambani, has said that Reliance Jio is on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint to cover every town, taluka and tehsil across the country by December this year.