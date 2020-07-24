Bhubaneswar: As many as 248 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Coroparion (BMC) area in Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Among the fresh Covid cases, 207 persons are from quarantine cases while 41 are locals contact cases .

With this, the tally of total Covid-19 cases in the city has gone up to 1717. While 11 persons in the State capital have died of Covid-19, the number of active cases now stands at 870.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” officials added.

The details of fresh COVID-19 cases in the BMC are as follows.