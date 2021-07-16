Rath Yatra: Lodge in Puri sealed for violating Section 144

By WCE 7
lodge sealed in puri

Puri: The Shreekhetra lodge has been sealed by Puri Tahasildar for violating Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that was imposed in the city in view of Rath Yatra this year. The lodge is located at Balgandi Chhak.

Reports said that the lodge allowed people to gather on the rooftop during Rath Yatra, thereby violating prohibitory order under Section 144. Hence, the lodge has been sealed till further orders.

Related News

Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Chariots of Lord Jagannath, siblings…

Rath Yatra 2021: Lord Jagannath & siblings seated on…

It is to be noted that in a order, the Puri district administration had prohibited people from standing or sitting on the rooftop of any building along Bada Danda (Grand Road) to view the annual chariot festival.

Earlier on July 15, Ganga lodge on Grand Road was also sealed for breaching the Rath Yatra curfew. Prior to that on July 14, another lodge was also sealed in the same area.

As of now, a total of four lodges have been sealed by the district administration.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Covid vaccination for pregnant women begins

State

2 OTDC officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha

State

Khordha district detects 103 dengue cases: Director of public health

State

Rath Jatra 2021: Hera Panchami of Lord Jagannath Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.