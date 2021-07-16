Rath Yatra: Lodge in Puri sealed for violating Section 144

Puri: The Shreekhetra lodge has been sealed by Puri Tahasildar for violating Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that was imposed in the city in view of Rath Yatra this year. The lodge is located at Balgandi Chhak.

Reports said that the lodge allowed people to gather on the rooftop during Rath Yatra, thereby violating prohibitory order under Section 144. Hence, the lodge has been sealed till further orders.

It is to be noted that in a order, the Puri district administration had prohibited people from standing or sitting on the rooftop of any building along Bada Danda (Grand Road) to view the annual chariot festival.

Earlier on July 15, Ganga lodge on Grand Road was also sealed for breaching the Rath Yatra curfew. Prior to that on July 14, another lodge was also sealed in the same area.

As of now, a total of four lodges have been sealed by the district administration.