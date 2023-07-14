Rath Yatra 2023: Dismantling of Raths start in Puri

Puri: The dismantling of the raths of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra has been started on July 14 in Puri, said reliable reports.

The process of dismantling of the three raths has started from today in the holy land of Puri. First the Taldhawaja will be broken down, then followed by the other two raths that is the Nandighosha and the Darpadalana.

Many devotees collect the iron thorn from the chariot of Goddess Subhadra as it is believed that if it is stuck on a fruitless tree, it will bear fruit. Strict security arrangements have been made in the vicinity of the chariot in case of vandalism, said reliable reports on Friday.

The chariot will be completely dismantled and all the timber will be entrusted to the management of the temple. This wood will be used in the preparation of the Kothabhoga of the Lord in the kitchen of the Jagannath temple.