Medium Flood Likely In Mahanadi: Warns Odisha SRC

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain in Odisha has led to a possible flood-like situation in several rivers, especially Mahanadi, said the SRC.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) reviewed the possible flood situation in the State with senior officers of DoWR, NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services

He further reassured that, there is no flood-like situation in Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha.

According to reports, 10-10.5 lakh cusecs of water will pass through Mundali by tomorrow evening.

According to the latest weather bulletin, rain will gradually stop in coastal areas but increase in the upper catchment area.

Currently, water is being released from 34 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam said the SRC. He further added that, “We will try not to open more gates”.

The SRC tweeted, “About 10.5 lkh cusec flow at Munduli expected towards tomorrow evening- a medium flood likely. Thankfully Brahmani system is virtually empty at this time.”