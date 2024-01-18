Rain to lash in these districts of Odisha for next two days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted rain in different districts of Odisha for the next two days.

As per the latest bulletin of the weather department, light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur till 8.30 AM of January 20.

Below is the weather prediction of the weatherman:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM IST of 19.01.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul and Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.01.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.01.2024):

Light rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

The IMD also said that Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonihar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamai, Kalahandi, Koraput, Balangir, Sonepur and Boudh districts likely to witness dense fog till 8.30 AM IST of 19.01.2024.

Dense fog also likely to occur in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts between 8.3O AM of 19.01.2024 to 8.3O AM of 20.01.2024.

Also Read: Shree Jagannath Express Bus Flagged Off Today