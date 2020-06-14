Rain, thunderstorm warning issued for 20 districts in Odisha
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Sunday predicted thunderstorm accompanied with rain over 20 districts in Odisha during the next three hours.

“Thundershower and moderate rain with one or two spells of intense rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Raygada, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khorda, Nayagarh,Nuapara, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Deogarh, Angul,  Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore  between 10 PM and 1 AM tonight,” said the weather department in an update issued this evening at 9.45 PM.

Notably, the south-west monsoon had already advanced in Odisha covering all the 30 districts of the state.

