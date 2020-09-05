Railways to hold exams for 1.4 lakh posts from December 15

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will start conducting examinations for 1.4 lakh posts for which it received applications, from December 15 this year, officials said on Saturday.

“We have invited some applications for recruitment in various categories for 1.4 lakh posts. These were notified during the pre-Covid period,” Railways CEO V K Yadav said at a virtual press conference.

The national transporter received 2.42 crore applications for 1.4 lakh vacancies, the CEO added.

“Scrutiny of these applications was completed but due to Covid-19 pandemic, a computer-based examination cannot be completed,” Yadav said.

“Railways has decided to start exams for all three categories of vacancies from December 15. A detailed schedule will be announced very soon,” Yadav added.

(IANS)