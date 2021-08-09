Quadruplets born at Cuttack SCB hospital: 2 baby girls die

Cuttack: In the development in the rarest moment where a woman, identified as Chabita Nayak, from Bhanjanagar, Ganjam gave birth to quadruplets (four children) at SCB Medical & College in Cuttack on Saturday evening, two baby girls lost their life while the other two infants are still under treatment at the hospital.

Reportedly, all four newborns were admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward of Sishu Bhawan, Cuttack in a critical condition.

While one of them lost her life on Saturday night, another baby girl lost her life late on the same night, added reports.

Currently, the Sishu Bhawan authorities are continuously monitoring the health condition of the other two girls and their Chabita.

It is to be noted that Chabita, wife of Birendra Nayak of Dihapada village, was admitted in a local hospital in Bhanjanagar, after her health condition deteriorated she was admitted to SCB Medical & College in Cuttack on Wednesday.

After the delivery of quadruplets, Gynecology and Obesity Professor Tushar Kar informed that the weight of the four girls is 1 kg, 800gm, 650 gms and 400gms.