Balasore: As many as two employees of Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), defence laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), at Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore have been tested positive for Coronavirus, informed official.

In a press note, Additional Director of PXE, H S Panda said, “Two employees of PXE tested positive for COVID-19 at Command Hospital Kolkata on 07 June 2020. CDMO Balasore along with team of experts visited PXE premises on 7 and 8 June 2020 and contact tracing, isolation of contacts and sanitization activities are being carried out as per protocol.”

“All employees are working from home on 8 June 2020 for sanitization purpose,” he added.