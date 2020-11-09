Puri: The design that is to be used in the silver coating of the Srimandira Gates in Puri of Odisha could not be finalized even in the second meeting held on Monday.

As per reports, a 17 members’ team will visit the heritage village Raghunathpur tomorrow to check different designs in this connection. Later on November 19, the third meeting will be held. The design is likely to be finalized in the third meeting, said Ajay Jena, Development Administrator, SJTA.

Following the finalization of the wooden frame and the silver design, the proposal will be sent to ASI. After it gets nod of the ASI DG in Delhi, the silver plating work of the eight gates of Srimandira will be undertaken. However, since stress is being given to Odishan and Lord Jagannath art and sculpture styles, the matter is getting late.

Though many designs were presented today in the meeting, only two designs were accepted. However, these designs also did not receive unanimous acceptance.

Today the second meeting was held at the Niladri Bhakta Nivas presided by the Development Administrator, SJTA, where ASI Superintendent, members of Srimandira managing committee and ASI representatives were present.