Puri: In the Puri custodial death case, Odisha Government has given an interim compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to parents of the deceased.

As per reports, Odisha government allotted an interim compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the father of the deceased. This was also intimated to the High Court.

The case was adjourned to December 14.

It is to be noted that on November 19, 2020, K Ramesh, a 33-year-old Telugu youth, a resident of Lokanath Road area in Puri town was picked up by police over some old cases.

When in custody he allegedly had a scuffle with the police personnel following which he was hospitalised where he died. His family members alleged that his body was cremated without being handed over to them and hence police was blamed.

Following the death, a PIL was filed in the Orissa High Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter demanding stringent action against the errant police officials and compensation for the deceased’s family.