Pulwama martyr's parents, wife fight over ex-gratia in Odisha
Saheed Manoj Behera

Pulwama martyr’s parents, wife fight over ex-gratia in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 232

Cuttack: In a heart touching incident in Odisha, parents of a Pulwama martyr on Friday alleged that their daughter-in-law had taken all the ex-gratia money and left their home.

According to reports, Manoj Behera of Niali in Odisha’s Cuttack district, made the supreme sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The parents of Manoj claimed that their daughter-in-law, Eli Lata had received huge amount of ex-gratia money granted by both the State and Union governments. They alleged that Lata has been staying with her parents leaving them alone in the time of crisis.

Related News

Odisha To Introduce Spoken English From Class I

Odia Actor Amlan Das Marries Childhood Friend

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High…

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

The elderly couple also said that that they do not have any source of income to survive. They don’t have any kin to look after them in their old age, the couple said.

On the other hand, Lata claimed that she was forced to leave the house as she was tortured by her in-laws after Manoj’ death.

On 14 February 2019, as many as 40 CRPF jawans died after an explosive-laden SUV rammed into one of the buses out of a 70-vehicle CRPF convoy at Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

You might also like
State

Odisha To Introduce Spoken English From Class I

Entertainment

Odia Actor Amlan Das Marries Childhood Friend

State

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High Court

State

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.