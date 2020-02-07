Cuttack: In a heart touching incident in Odisha, parents of a Pulwama martyr on Friday alleged that their daughter-in-law had taken all the ex-gratia money and left their home.

According to reports, Manoj Behera of Niali in Odisha’s Cuttack district, made the supreme sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The parents of Manoj claimed that their daughter-in-law, Eli Lata had received huge amount of ex-gratia money granted by both the State and Union governments. They alleged that Lata has been staying with her parents leaving them alone in the time of crisis.

The elderly couple also said that that they do not have any source of income to survive. They don’t have any kin to look after them in their old age, the couple said.

On the other hand, Lata claimed that she was forced to leave the house as she was tortured by her in-laws after Manoj’ death.

On 14 February 2019, as many as 40 CRPF jawans died after an explosive-laden SUV rammed into one of the buses out of a 70-vehicle CRPF convoy at Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.