Odisha: Prohibited, allowed activities outside containment zones during Unlock 2.0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government issued the guidelines which are to be strictly abided during Unlock 2.0. Here are the regulations of activities in areas outside the containment zones

The State government ordered for the closure of the following establishments and activities till July 31, 2020.

(i) Religious places/ places of worship for public.

(ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

(iii) Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

(iv) Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/religious functions and other large congregations.

v) Schools, colleges, other educational/ training/ coaching institutions, etc. will remain closed for the purpose of teaching till August 31, 2020. However, conduct of examinations and evaluation, etc. shall be permitted.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate as per SOPs issued by MOHFW, Government of India. Restaurant service in hotels will be open for in-house guests.

Restaurants and Hotels are permitted for home delivery/takeaways of food. Dhabas along National and State Highways/ Major roads for takeaway only.

Activities that are not specifically prohibited/ regulated/ restricted above are allowed.