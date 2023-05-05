President in Odisha day-2, to visit Simlipal sanctuary today

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: The President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit the famous Simlipal National park today. She will have lunch at the sanctuary, said reports. The lunch served to her will be pure vegetarian without onion and garlic.

President Droupadi Murmu had reached her home state of Odisha yesterday. She is on a three-day visit starting from Thursday.

According to the schedule, President Murmu laid the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur on May 4. Then she visited the Brahma Kumaris Centre in Hatbadra and launch the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre there.

Later, the President will attend a civic reception, which will be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium in the evening today.

On May 5 that is today, President Murmu will pay her tributes to Pt Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary. She will also visit the Similipal National Park and later on Baripada on the same day.

On the last day of her visit, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada on May 6.

The President had visited her home state twice earlier after assuming office in July 2022. It is however worth mentioning that this time, her visit will be confined to Mayurbhanj district only.