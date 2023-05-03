President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha: Mock drill to be conducted in Rairangpur today

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow that is on May 4. The preparations for the President Droupadi Murmu’s visit are in full swing in the Mayurbhanj district.

As per the schedule, President Droupadi Murmu will reach Badampahar helipad from where she will go to Pahadpur on May 4, 2023. Later, she is likely to attend various programmes in Rairangpur. She will visit the Similipal National Park and later Baripada on May 5.

A mock drill will be conducted in Rairangpur ahead of the President’s visit to the district. The city has been decorated and is ready to welcome the first citizens of India.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan officials have already reached Rairangpur. Similarly, preparations have been completed in Shimilipal. President Draupadi Murmu will visit Shimilipal on May 5th.

Helipads have been constructed at 4 places in Mayurbhanj district for His Majesty’s visit. As many as four helipads have been made at Badam Pahad, Dandasha, Jashipur and Baripada. After the president reaches Baripada Helipad on the afternoon of May 5, she is scheduled to spend the night at Baripada Circuit House.

In Baripada, she will attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on May 6 before winding up her visit.

Murmu had visited the state twice earlier after assuming office in July 2022 and this time her visit will be confined to Mayurbhanj district only.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Simlipal Tiger Reserve