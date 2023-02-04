President Droupadi Murmu to visit Lingaraj temple on her 2-days Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will come to Odisha on a two-day visit from February 10, 2023. The president is scheduled to visit the Lingaraj Temple on the morning of February 11. She will reach the temple between 6.30 to 9.00AM in the morning. So, the temple authorities may extend the Sahan Mela time by one hour if needed.

Earlier, a meeting was held in the temple office under the chairmanship of the District Collector regarding the President’s visit.

The collector will welcome President after President Draupadi Murmu reaches the temple. President Murmu will worship Lord Lingaraj in the Garva Gurha after darshan of Lord Siddhi Binayak.

After the President’s carcade reaches Singhdwar, the District Collector will honor him. First, after seeing Siddha Binayak, she will bathe the Lord in the womb. After that she will see Lord Ganesh, Goddess Parvati, Bhubaneswari and other deities. Mahasuar Sevayats will provide Kothabhoga to the President.

A demand letter is likely to be presented to the President for the implementation of special laws in Lingaraj Temple.