Preparatory meeting for Bhubaneswar Balijatra held, check details

Bhubaneswar: A preparatory meeting to chalks plans and strategies to conduct the upcoming Bhubaneswar Balijatra on the bank of Kuakhai River smoothly was held today.

Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susanta Kumar Rout and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh along with the working committee of the Balijatra took part in the meeting.

The meeting reportedly discussed different issues like law and order, traffic and parking problems. So that the annual fair which is slated to be held for eight days from November 12, will conclude hustle-free. It will have cultural program in the evening.

ACP of Zone-5, Traffic DCP, and IIC of Mancheswar Police station also attended the preparatory meeting.

It is to be noted here that the Bhubaneswar Balijatra which started from 2017 was organised till 2019. However, it was cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID pandemic.

This year, more than 300 stalls will be set up at the Balijatra site. Besides, there will be Meena Bazaar to entertain the children.