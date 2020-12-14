birsa munda statue

Prajameli Enters Day 4 In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj Over Damage To Birsa Munda’s Statue

By WCE 2

Karanjia: The ‘prajameli’ of locals in Karanjia block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has entered day four on Monday.

According to reports a few miscreants had damaged the statue of famous freedom fighter Birsa Munda located in Kendujunia village of Thakurmunda block.

This gave rise to major protests and a prajameli was organized by the villagers. The locals are demanding instant arrest of the miscreants and strict punishment.

The police have assured that today they will take a scientific team and investigate the happenings.

The locals have alleged that the forest division employees have a hand in the damage to the statue. This has however been denied by the forest officers.

