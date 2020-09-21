Post office job for class 10 students; Apply soon as online application for 2060 posts closing few days later
If you have passed tenth standard and not applied for the India Post office job, apply soon as the online process for the same is closing soon.
There are 2060 Gramin Dak Sewak vacancies for which the notification has released. The online application which has stared from September 1 will be closed on September 30.
You can check bellow given details about the Gramin Dak Sewak vacancies, eligibility, process to apply online, and other important information.
Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020:
Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sewak. Check all the important details in the table below:
|Organization Name
|Odisha Post Office
|Post
|Gramin Dak Sewak
|Vacancy
|2060
|Starting date
|1st September, 2020
|Last Date to Apply
|30th September, 2020
|Application Mode
|Online
|Category
|Government Jobs
Name of the posts: Gramin Dak Sevak
Number of the post: 2060
Educational qualification: 10th pass
Salary: 10,000-14,500
Age limit: 18-40 years
Age Relaxation: Based on government rules.
|Odisha Post Officer GDS Vacancies
|Post
|General
|OBC
|EWS
|SC
|ST
|PH
|Total
|Gramin Dak Sevak
|863
|217
|206
|289
|429
|56
|2060
How To Apply For Odisha Post Office:
- Click on the Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020 Link. (given bellow)
- As the new page opens, Fill all the important details asked in the form.
- Enter the Captcha and Register.
- After Registration, go to the Login Link.
- Fill the other credentials, upload required documents.
- Verify all the entered details of the form
- Finally, make the required application fee payment.
- Click Submit button
Click on the link to apply online for Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020. (Odisha Post Office Online Application Link)