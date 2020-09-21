Post office job for class 10 students; Apply soon as online application for 2060 posts closing few days later

Post office job for class 10 students; Apply soon as online application for 2060 posts closing few days later

If you have passed tenth standard and not applied for the India Post office job, apply soon as the online process for the same is closing soon.

There are 2060 Gramin Dak Sewak vacancies for which the notification has released. The online application which has stared from September 1 will be closed on September 30.

You can check bellow given details about the Gramin Dak Sewak vacancies, eligibility, process to apply online, and other important information.

Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020:

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sewak. Check all the important details in the table below:

Organization Name Odisha Post Office Post Gramin Dak Sewak Vacancy 2060 Starting date 1st September, 2020 Last Date to Apply 30th September, 2020 Application Mode Online Category Government Jobs

Name of the posts: Gramin Dak Sevak

Number of the post: 2060

Educational qualification: 10th pass

Salary: 10,000-14,500

Age limit: 18-40 years

Age Relaxation: Based on government rules.

Odisha Post Officer GDS Vacancies Post General OBC EWS SC ST PH Total Gramin Dak Sevak 863 217 206 289 429 56 2060

How To Apply For Odisha Post Office:

Click on the Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020 Link. (given bellow)

As the new page opens, Fill all the important details asked in the form.

Enter the Captcha and Register.

After Registration, go to the Login Link.

Fill the other credentials, upload required documents.

Verify all the entered details of the form

Finally, make the required application fee payment.

Click Submit button

Click on the link to apply online for Odisha Post Office Recruitment 2020. (Odisha Post Office Online Application Link)