Police raid gambling den in Bhubaneswar, arrest 15 persons

Apart from making the arrest, cops also seized Rs 4.4 lakh. A car and some bikes were also seized from the possession of the gamblers.

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar today conducted a raid on a gambling den and arrested 15 gamblers from the spots.

A team of cops from the Mancheswar Police station raided the gambling den in Pandra area after getting information about it. During the raid, police arrested 15 persons who are present at the gambling den.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rabindra Nayak, Satyanarayan Jena, Shyama Sundar Padhiari, Sudarsan Parida, Hemanta Kahali, Akhaya Kumar Bishoi, Maheswar Santa, Manoj Kumar Parida, Niranjan Patra, Ajit Patra, Prasanta Kumar Das, Kedar Bhuyan, Ramakrushna Pratihari, Prakash Panda and Prakash Saw.

