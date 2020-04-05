Police Commissioner Dr. Sarangi Thanks People For Their Cooperation, Requests Them To Maintain Social Distance

Police Commissioner Dr. Sarangi Thanks People For Their Cooperation, Requests Them To Maintain Social Distance

Bhubaneswar: The shut down due to the Coronavirus break out ends at 8 PM today, most grocery and vegetable shops are expected to open tomorrow morning.

When one goes out tomorrow to make purchases, Police Commissioner Dr. Sarangi requested people to walk down to the nearby shop.

He advised people to maintain social distance.

He also thanked the people for making the shut down effective and he further appreciated their cooperation.