Petrol and Diesel price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol rates have dropped by 36 Paise while the diesel rates are reduced by 35 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol has been registered at Rs 99.60 per litre while the cost of diesel has been recorded at Rs 97.19 per litre in the city.

Whereas on Tuesday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 99.96 per litre while the cost of diesel was recorded at Rs 97.54 per litre in the capital city.

The petrol price has crossed the grim mark of Rs 100 per litre in many cities across Odisha.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: