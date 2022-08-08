People get emotional, break down in tears during farewell of BDO in Jajpur

Jajpur: In an emotional incident everyone’s eyes welled up while saying goodbye to their favourite BDO during the farewell ceremony. This touching scene was witnessed in Jajpur District’s Rasulpur Block office on Monday when the BDO, Umakant Parida, took his leave after getting transferred. His tears, along with those of the block staff, people’s representatives, and the general public, created an emotional atmosphere that demonstrated how much he was loved and respected by all.

According to reports, Umakant Parida was recently transferred to Keonjhar district’s Jhumpura block after serving as Rasulpur’s BDO for 3 years and 8 months. Hence, after Abnikant Sahu joined the Rasulpur block as the new BDO, Umankanta Parida left the block, leaving the responsibility to his successor. Hundreds of locals and public officials gathered near the block office to show their respect and love for their former BDO. The outgoing BDO was given flower buckets and gifts and was sent off with music and fireworks.

Umakanta Parida was led to his home on Jajpur Road by a large crowd of well-wishers. When asked, everyone agreed that he is a good man and a capable government official. As a nature lover, he made a name for himself by establishing rural parks and extensive plantations in 28 panchayats, including block office premises. To honour his contributions to society, everyone celebrated his accomplishments and well-deeds and were seen crying as they bid him farewell.