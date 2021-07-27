Peacock smuggling racket busted in Odisha

Sundargarh: A peacock smuggling racket has been busted near Kutra police station in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

Reports said that some employees of forest department have joined hands with the smugglers.

They smuggle the peacocks from Rangapati area of Nuagaon panchayat under Badagaon forest range in the district. There are huge number of peacocks in this area, added reports.

The smugglers trap the peacocks and later sell the meat of baby peacocks for Rs 2000 per kilo and of big peacocks for Rs 600 per kilo, said a smuggler.