PDS Centres in Bhubaneswar start providing rations among beneficiaries from Today
This decision of providing 3 month ration in advance by Naveen comes at the wake of Coronavirus situation in the country.
The poor and the needy should not remain hungry is the motive behind the decision. This decision has been praised across various circles in the state.
Food security: 3-month ration distribution begins in Bhubaneswar today. Beneficiaries put their bags in the designated circles & wait in the shadows for their turn pic.twitter.com/y7figetjoa
— Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) April 1, 2020