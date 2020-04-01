PDS odisha government

PDS Centres in Bhubaneswar start providing rations among beneficiaries from Today

By KalingaTV Bureau
123
Bhubaneswar:  The Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) centres in Bhubaneswar have started providing ration to beneficiaries from today. An advance of 3 month rations will be provided under the orders of CM Naveen Patnaik.
Strict measure of social distancing can be seen in the centers of PDS across the city. The District administration has  advised beneficiaries not to panic in the situation and properly collect their share of ration.

This decision of providing 3 month ration in advance by Naveen comes at the wake of Coronavirus situation in the country.

The poor and the needy should not remain hungry is  the motive behind the decision. This decision has been praised across various circles in the state.

