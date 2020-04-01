Bhubaneswar: The Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) centres in Bhubaneswar have started providing ration to beneficiaries from today. An advance of 3 month rations will be provided under the orders of CM Naveen Patnaik.

Strict measure of social distancing can be seen in the centers of PDS across the city. The District administration has advised beneficiaries not to panic in the situation and properly collect their share of ration.