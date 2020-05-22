ticket booking at counters

Passengers attention! Booking for train tickets at counters begins

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday began opening passenger reservation system (PRS) counters at some selected stations keeping the local need and conditions in mind.

According to reports, one each counters in several railway stations coming under the Khurda Road Division has been opened where passengers can book the reservation tickets between 8 am and 3 pm from today.

The counter have been opened at Palasa, Sompeta, Ichchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road Jn, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak and Puri railway station

It will help the stranded passengers to get tickets through counters and travel in trains which are slated to commence their journey from June 1.

The Zonal Railways have been instructed to adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

