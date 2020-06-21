Athgarh: A pangolin has been rescued alive from Budhiya Patna village under Athgarh range sadar section in Cuttack district. According to sources, the pangolin had strayed from the forest into the adjoining village in search of food and had fallen into the well.

The villagers spotted the mammal and alerted the forest officials of the Athgarh forest division, they rushed to the spot and rescued the pangolin from the well.

The officials of the forest department have said that they would treat the animal and release it into the wild. The mamal is said to be around 5-years- old.