If you are looking for jobs in the health sector and are yet to get job, you have a reason to be happy as over 4000 vacancies of the health staff will be filled up soon.

According to reports, the Department of Medical Education and Research will conduct exam for all its courses for current session. This has been disclosed by a Spokesperson of the Department.

The Spokesperson said that the government of Punjab has sanctioned more than 4000 posts of Doctors and Paramedical staff including Technicians, Staff Nurses, Pharmacists, Ophthalmic Officers, Medical / Psychiatric Social Workers, Operation Theater Assistants, Diet Supervisors etc.

He said that because of COVID-19 pandemic the responsibility of recruiting medical and paramedical staff has been given to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. The University will conduct the examinations for recruitment to these posts.

He said that the Baba Farid University has already notified the schedule of examinations of various courses related to graduation and post- graduation of various courses related to health sciences.

He said the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has been asked to conduct these exams at the earliest. He said that in the overall interest of the State, and for containing the spread of COVID-19 in Punjab, the Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot shall conduct the examinations as already notified, following the guidelines and necessary precautions issued by the Central

Government and State Government from time to time, in this regard.He further said that state Higher education department also clarified in its latter that instructions for not conducting exam due to Covid is not applicable on medical education department in its latter issued yesterday.

Interested candidates can click here to go through the official announcement.