Over 1 quintal ganja seized in Koraput, 3 arrested

Koraput: A huge cache of ganja seized at Tikaput Chhak in Koraput district in the wee hours today and apprehended three persons in this connection.

The arrested three persons were residents of Rajasthan.

Acting on a tip-off, the Lamtaput and Jalaput police along with a special team at around 4 am intercepted a vehicle coming from Rajasthan near Tikaput Chhak. During the search, they seized over 1 quintal of contraband worth 4 lakhs from the car and arrested three persons in this connection and one fled from the scene.

The car was transporting the contraband from Jalaput area to Rajasthan, informs Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in this connection and further investigations are underway.

