Out Of 1699 Samples Of Odisha 23 Test COVID 19 Positive by April 5

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha has posted latest statistics of the coronavirus cases in Odisha.

As per the twitter post – out of 1699 samples 23 tested COVID 19 positive. This is the information received by April 5.

The latest entry to the list of coronavirus positive in Odisha is a 75-year-old man from Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on 22.3.2020.

The twitter post further reads that 2 people who had been tested COVID 19 positive have been cured and discharged from the hospital.

It has been asked in the post to make phone call to the 104 Health Helpline number for any health assistance.