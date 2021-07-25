OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 529 Statistical Field Surveyor Posts

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published an advertisement for the recruitment to posts of Statistical Field Surveyors in various district establishments under the State Planning and Convergence Department.

The recruitment is done to fill up a total of 529 vacant posts of Statistical Field Surveyor in the District Cadre. The appointment of Statistical Field Surveyors (Group-C) will be on contractual basis.

The detailed notification of the recruitment will be published on the OSSSC web portal, www.osssc.gov.in later.

The registration and submission of the online application will begin from August 1 and the last date for submission of online application is August 21.

The other details of the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, district-wise and category-wise vacancies and scale of pay/remuneration, age, and other terms and conditions will be available in the website of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through online mode by logging in to the official website of OSSSC i.e www.osssc.gov.in. No offline application will be accepted.

Meanwhile, OSSSC has extended the deadline of online registration for the post of Revenue Inspector till July 26, 2021.