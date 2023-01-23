Oscar: Achyuta Samanta and KISS rugby team’s inspiring true story ‘Jungle Cry’ for consideration in general categories

Bhubaneswar: Film ‘Jungle Cry,’ which is based on the true story of Dr. Achyuta Samanta and the Kalinga Institute (KISS) rugby team, has kick-started its official campaign in all categories for the 95th Academy Awards.

Based on the inspiring true story of 12 students from Kalinga Institute (KISS) and its founder Samanta, ‘Jungle Cry’ follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007.

They go on to win the prestigious U14 Rugby World Cup in England. Jungle Cry is a story that defines nothing is impossible and promotes that education, sports and helps eradicate poverty and create patriotism for every nation, as KISS does. The Rugby film, helmed by Sagar Ballary of “Bheja Fry” fame and Prashant Shah of Bollywood Hollywood Productions chronicles the journey of 12 students of KISS.

‘Jungle Cry’ stars actors Abhay Deol, Emily Shah, Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright, and Julian Lewis Jones, with cameos by several world-class Rugby players.

KISS a home for 30,000 tribal students was established for tribal children empowerment through education also focused on sports as a tool for empowerment. Rugby was introduced in 2005 in KISS by its founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. In 2007, 12 KISS boys Rugby team represented India in U14 Rugby World Cup in England and created history. Since then, KISS has promoted and popularised the game of Rugby all over India. This unique achievement of KISS is very beautifully depicted in Jungle Cry.

‘Jungle Cry’ has already earned a clutch of awards and accolades, including the Official Selection at the Sweden Film Awards 2021; the Best Actress & Best Inspirational Film Awards at the 2021 Mykonos Film Festival; and the Best Biographical Film, Best Foreign Film, Best Humanitarian Feature Film, Best Inspirational Feature Film & Best Original Story Awards at the famed Cannes World Film Festival 2021. It has also won the 2021 Best Film (Jury) Award at the 11th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.