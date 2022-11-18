Orissa High Court stays OPSC’s notice about promotion of DCPs to Additional SP

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has reportedly put stay on the notice of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) which mentioned about the promotion of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to Additional Superintendent of police (SP).

Notably, a DCP, as per the law, needed to work at least for three years to get a promotion to SP. However, the OPSC had issued a notice and written to the State government asking it to reduce the promotion period to six months.

However, the court put a stay on the notice and directed the OPSC not to take any steps in this regard until the next hearing, which is likely to be conducted by the second week of December.

