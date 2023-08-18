Heavy to very heavy rains predicted in 7 districts of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The state continues to remain under the influence of a low pressure active over the Bay of Bengal. The active low pressure is resulting in continuous rainfall in several areas across Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the state today.

The regional Meteorological department has issued alerts to several districts of Odisha, in view of heavy rains.

An orange alert has been issued to seven districts for very heavy rainfall today. These districts include Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, and Nuapada. Some areas in these districts are likely to experience intense rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm.

Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued to 12 districts for moderate to heavy rainfall today. Low-lying areas of the districts may face water logging conditions due to incessant rains.

Furthermore, five districts of Odisha have been given a yellow alert in view of heavy rain tomorrow.

Odisha has recorded a 10 percent deficit in rainfall in the ongoing monsoon season. Among all districts, 11 have reported a scarcity in rainfall. 18 districts have reportedly received a moderate amount of rainfall while one district has been hit by excessive rains.

The ongoing heavy rainfall due to the active low pressure is expected to minimize the rainfall shortage amount. The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from tomorrow onwards.