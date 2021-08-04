OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 1586 Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) posts in Odisha, Apply online

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a notification for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (MO) (Assistant Surgeon) on opsc.gov.in. With this recruitment drive 1586 vacancies for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) will be fulfilled in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre for SC and ST Category under Family and Health Department.

Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the posts through the online mode by registering for the OPSC MO Recruitment 2021 on the official website of OPSC that is www.opsc.gov.in.

The online application link to apply for the posts will be available from 7th August 2021. The last to apply for the posts is August 21, 2021.

Important Dates for OPSC MO Recruitment 2021

Starting date of registration: August 07, 2021

Last date of registration: August 21, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies for Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) posts – 1586

SC – 585

ST – 1001

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC MO Recruitment 2021

Educational qualification

The candidate must have passed the MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by Medical Council of India. The applicant should posses a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 1961.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 21 years

Maximum age limit- 37 Years

Salary Details

Pay matrix of Level 12, cell-1 of ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other allowance as may be sanctioned by Government of Odisha from time to time.

Selection Criteria

Selection for the Medical Officer posts will be done on the basis of written test only. There will 200 questions of 200 marks related to MCI Syllabus for MBBS.

How to Apply for OPSC MO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates who are interested in this post can apply online through official website of OPSC — www.opsc.gov.in from 7th August till 21st August 2021.

