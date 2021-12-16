OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment: Fresh notification issued, check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification today for the recruitment of several Post Graduate Teachers.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website of the commission. The link for registration/re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from 18.12.2021 to 02.01.2022 (note: 09.01.2022 is the last date for submission of registered online application).

As many as 335 posts of Post Graduate Teacher in 17 number of stand-alone Government Higher Secondary School under Department of School & Mass Education will be filled during this recruitment drive.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy details

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment age limits

A candidate must not be below the age of 21 years and above 32 years. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates coming under reserved categories.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment educational qualification

A candidate must have Master’s Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University and have possessed two years Post Graduate Master’s Courses or integrated six years Post Graduate Master’s Course from Regional College of Education recognized by the NCERT in the concerned subject;

A candidate must have B.Ed or equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University provided that B.Ed, qualification shall not be the mandatory eligibility criteria for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher in the subjects where B.Ed course is not offered.

Degree or Diploma in Computer Application is desirable qualification subject to production of the certificate in support of above qualification obtained from a recognized University or College or Institution having affiliation to a recognized University.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment application fee

While the candidates coming under the reserved categories are exempted from payment of fee, others will have to pay Rs 400.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment method of selection

The selection will be made on the basis of career assessment and personality test/interview.

How to apply for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment