Bhubaneswar: Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the Oil and Gas Conservation Awareness Drive – Saksham 2020 at the IDCOL Auditorium here in Odisha on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, the Governor has stressed upon the need to conserve petroleum products at all costs as conservation and efficient use of petroleum products will lead to better health and environment protection and protection to national economy.

Prof. Lal also maintained that the way we use the fuel, it can be said that the petroleum products will hardly last for the next few decades. So, Oil industries along with PCRA should organize such programme in a bigger way for the noble cause to create awareness among people about the importance of Oil and Gas conservation.

The Governor also flagged off the Oil & Gas Conservation Van which will travel to all the 30 districts of Odisha as to propagate the message of Oil & Gas Conservation among people in the state.

SAKSHAM is a significant annual event which is organized jointly by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) and Oil Industry under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India and guidelines of PCRA (petroleum Conservation research association) with sole purpose of bringing awareness among the people on need of Oil & Gas conservation and means to do it.

In a month-long period, various activities will be carried out in sectors like Transport, Industrial, Agriculture and Household to spread the message on Fuel Conservation.

Oil Industries, jointly with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), will conduct training programs for Drivers on better driving habits to save fuel. Workshops will be conducted for house wives on better cooking habits to save LPG. Quiz, debate and painting competitions will be organized in schools and colleges to emphasize upon the importance of conservation. Mass awareness programmes will be conducted in Agriculture & Industrial sectors, too.

Debi Prasad Satpathy, GM (HR-CSR), OSO, Indian Oil Corporation Limited on behalf of Oil Industry-Odisha, in his welcome address, elaborated on the activities planned to create awareness about Oil and Gas Conservation in the state.

Other dignitaries, A.D.Jamjute, GM (Lubes), OSO, Abhayankar, DGM (RS), HPCL, Raj Raina, BPCL, Ch. Manager-Retail (Business Plan), Arun Kumar Bothra, IPS, CMD, OSRTS & Transport Commissioner, and P.K.Panda, Additional Director, PCRA were present on the occasion.