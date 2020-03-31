Off Season Rain And Hailstorm Destroys Vast Acres Of Crops In Odisha

Nuapada: First the lack of business due to the lock down and then the destruction of crops due to off season rain, gusty winds and hailstorm. Nothing seems to be right.

Crops in Khadial area of Nuapada have been destroyed completely due to off season rain.

Just as the crops had started to grow, a heavy hailstorm destroyed them.

The farms in Tukula, Bahalpadar, Chandagiri villages of Khadial block seem to have met with a similar fate.

The farmers are clueless as to how they will pay their loans. They have requested the government to come to their rescue.

The Khadial tahasildar has however said that, help will be extended after proper inquiry.