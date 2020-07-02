Odisha’s popular monthly magazine ‘Kadambini’ completes 20 years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s premium monthly family magazine Kadambini completed 20 years today. A low key observation was hosted to commemorate the occasion in the capital city.

A meeting was held on this occasion at Governor’s House abiding all the norms of social distancing and other restrictions that have been imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Guest Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the anniversary edition of Kadambini and Kuni Katha in presence of Founder of Kadambini Dr. Achyuta Samanta, editor of the magazine Dr. Iti Samanta, honourable guest former MP Dr. Prasanna Patsani and actress Anu Choudhury. There were no audience in the function.

In his speech the Governor compared Kadambini with clouds and thanked Dr. Samanta for the magazine.

'Abstain and Sustain are two words which contain the essence of the quest of the entire civilization and realisation of humanity,'opined Hon'ble Governor while speaking at the 20th anniversary celebration of monthly magazine Kadambini at Rajbhaban.

Founder of Kadambini and Kuni Katha Dr Samanta said that in the last 20 years since its birth Kadambini is now not limited to a magazine only, rather it has emerged as a huge institution.

Kadambini has been working hard to propagate Odia literature through publication of Kadambini and Kuni Katha as well as hosting of Patrika haata, national and international seminars and writers’ fests and Kunakuni mela.

The magazine has also dedicated itself to find and groom the hidden literary talents in every nook and corner of the state. Dr. Samanta thanked readers, contributors, distributors and sponsors of the magazine.

Interstingly, Dr. Patsani, who was also present during the first anniversary of Kadambini was present on this occasion. Dr. Patsani and actress Anu Choudhury were felicitated on this occasion.