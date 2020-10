Odisha’s Koraput And Sambalpur Get New Covid Hospitals

Odisha’s Koraput And Sambalpur Get New Covid Hospitals

Bhubaneswar: Further strengthening fight against Covid, a 120 bedded-Covid Hospital with 20 ICU beds at Vimsar, Burla in Sambalpur.

A 70-bedded hospital at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital in Koraput has also started functioning.

Both the hospitals will be treating serious patients in these regions.