Odisha’s Hirakud Dam receives National Award for Maintenance and Framework

Hirakud Dam project bags national award for maintenance and framework.

Central Board of Irrigation and Power has felicitated the Department Of Water Resources, Odisha.

Hirakud Dam is the longest dam in the World.

It helps in Odisha’s irrigation, water supply and power generation.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the State Water Department on the occasion.