Another Odisha youth airlifted to Kolkata for emergency medical treatment

Cuttack: Odisha youth Laxmikant Nayak, was airlifted to Medical Super Speciality Hospital in Kolkata from Shanti hospital in Cuttack on Saturday, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in May.

The 41-year-old from Junagarh had tested positive for Covid-19 in the month of May and was admitted to Shanti Hospital in Cuttack. Later, he developed pneumonia.

After his health condition deteriorated, the team of doctors decided to shift Laxmikant Nayak to Kolkata for emergency medical treatment.

Laxmikant was taken in an ambulance from the Covid ward of Shanti Hospital by the 4-member team of Delhi doctors to the airport from where he was airlifted to Kolkata. The Odisha government facilitated a special ‘green corridor’ from Cuttack for hassle-free transportation of the critically ill patient.

