Odisha Weather Update: Nine Places Record Temperature 40 Degrees Celcius Or Above

Bhubaneswar: The heatwave condition continued across Odisha as nine places recorded temperatures 40 degrees or above on Thursday.

The regional office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Boudh witnessed the highest temperature of the day as it recorded 40.8 degrees Celcius temperature.

Boudh was followed by Bhubaneswar and Bolangir which recorded 40.4 degrees Celcius today.

Other places where the temperature touched or crossed the 40 degrees Celcius-mark are Sonepur (40.2) Angul (40.1) Baripada (40), Titlagarh (40), Malkangiri (40) and Nayagarh (40).

Here is the complete list of the temperature recorded at different places of the state today.