Odisha Weather Alert: Met Issues Thunderstorm, Lightning Warning For These Days

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rain for several districts in Odisha for the next couple of days.

According to the weatherman, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in several districts of the State in the next four days.

Day 1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.02.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.02.2021):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.02.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.02.2021):

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.02.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.02.2021):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.02.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.02.2021):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar.