Odisha train tragedy: Demolition of Bahanaga high school underway

Balasore: The demolition of the Bahanaga high school in Balasore where bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims were kept as a transit place is underway. The high school is being demolished in the presence of the Tehsildar and police.

As per reports, the building had been used as a makeshift morgue sanctification in the Bahanga high school. The Bahanga school near the accident site was turned into a mortuary. The body of the deceased was kept in the school.

The villagers decided to sanctify the place. A priest has been entrusted with this responsibility. This step has been taken so that the children do not get scared after the opening of the school.

It is worth mentioning that, the schools in Odisha are now closed for the summer vacation. They are scheduled to reopen on June 19, 2023, after Raja Sankranti. The students and teachers are scared to return to the school, said reports.

The Bahanaga High School building where bodies of train accident victims were kept is demolished after the school managing committee deems it fit. The school committee was asked to intimate its decision following which steps will be taken, said the Balasore Collector.

According to the reports, the Balasore Collector visited the school on Thursday and inspected the school premises.